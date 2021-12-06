Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Olympus, Medtronic, CONMED

Lung bronchoscopy and critical care drugs have greatly improved the advances in endoscopic techniques in recent years. Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) is one such technique that has modernized the pulmonologist’s ability so as to take samples (biopsy) and visualize the structure around the tracheobronchial tree. EBUS and endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS TBNA) are relatively new techniques and effective methods for evaluating lung nodules and diagnosing lung infections and stages of lung cancer. In addition, endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is also used to identify other diseases such as tuberculosis and chronic pulmonary obstruction disorders that can affect the lungs and other respiratory organs. For example, breast masses and enlarged lymph nodes, among others. Since its introduction in the early 1980s, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) has gained acceptance in the rapidly growing areas of gastroenterology and pulmonology. In endoscopic ultrasound, the doctor inserts a special bronchoscope through the patient’s mouth into the windpipe, which penetrates further into the two main airways (bronchi) in the lungs. The bronchoscope is equipped with a fine aspiration needle and an ultrasound processor. An ultrasound monitor thereby shows real-time images of the blood vessels, airways, lungs, and neighboring lymph nodes. The doctor passes the needle through the bronchial walls to obtain a sample of the cells in the mediastinal lymph nodes. The biopsy samples can be examined to diagnose lung cancer and other diseases. Samples or specimens taken during the biopsy are examined using histological and cytological examinations of the respective organ. It is a minimally invasive technique used to collect tissue samples for biopsy. These techniques are widely used because they do not cause much discomfort to patients and in most cases do not require surgery.

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/15506-global-endobronchial-ultrasound-biopsy-market



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Olympus Corporation (Japan),Medtronic (Ireland),Cook Medical (United States),CONMED Corporation (United States),Medi-Globe Corporation (United States),Veran Medical Technologies (United States),Boston Scientific Corporation (United States),ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. (India),CLINODEVICE (Turkey),ENDO-FLEX GmbH (Germany),Micro-Tech Endoscopy (United States).

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes, Biopsy Needles, Transbronchial Aspiration Needles, Spray Catheters, Others), Application (Infection Diagnosis, Cancer Diagnosis, Others), End User (Hospitals, Cancer Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers)



Market Trends:

The Rapidly Growing Fields of Gastroenterology and Pulmonology

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Opportunities:

A Well-Structured Healthcare System That Promotes Researches and Technological Advancements

Increase Government Initiative in Healthcare Awareness

Market Drivers:

Rising Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

Increasing Incidence of Diseases That Require Endoscopic Ultrasound Procedures

Challenges:

Lack Reimbursement Policies in Developing Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/15506-global-endobronchial-ultrasound-biopsy-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy

Chapter 4: Presenting the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/15506-global-endobronchial-ultrasound-biopsy-market

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport