Marigold Flower Extract Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Top-most Competitor Analysis Covering Market Demand, Market Share, Market Size & Growth, Complete Industry Overview

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Herb-Key

Hunan Warrant Pharmaceutical

KEB Technology

Develop New Life

Naturalin

Refine

Changsha Natureway

Sanyuan

LNABIO

Nutra Green

ET-Chem

The extract from marigold flowers is used as an additive in poultry feed, to impart bright color to egg yolk, skin, and fatty tissues as the poultry pigmentation is often associated with good health and premium quality.

The global Marigold Flower Extract market is valued at considerable rate by the end of 2026, growing at a steady rate of CAGR during 2021-2026.

Marigold Flower Extract Market Breakdown by Types:

Lutein Purity 5%-80%

Lutein Purity ≥80%

Marigold Flower Extract Market Breakdown by Application:

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Tobacco

Cosmetics

Fodder

Others

