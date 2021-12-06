Pullulanase Market Exhibit a Steady XX% CAGR by 2026: Covering – Market Share, Market Segmentation (by Major Players, Type, Application), Market Size & Growth

Pullulanase Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Pullulanase Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Pullulanase industry. Both established and new players in Pullulanase industries can use the report to understand the Pullulanase market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Novozymes

Genencor

Amano Enzyme

Longda

Bioclone

High Sun

Sunson

Bestzyme

Analysis of the Market: “

Pullulanase is an endo-type enzyme that cleaves α-1,6-glucosidic linkages in polysaccharides, such as amylopectin, glycogen, dextrin and pullulan.

Pullulanases from microorganisms, such as bacillus brevis, bacillus acidopullulyticus and Klebsiella sp., are commercially available as an industrial enzyme preparation. Pullulanase is also referred to as “debranching enzyme”, because it hydrolyzes the branching α-1,6-glucosidic linkages in polysaccharides, such as amylopectin.

The global Pullulanase market is valued at 183.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 170 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Pullulanase volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pullulanase market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Pullulanase Market Breakdown by Types:

Debranching Enzyme

Amylopullulanse

Pullulanase Market Breakdown by Application:

High Glucose Syrup

High Maltose Syrup

Brewage

Others

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14850671

