Keratometer Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | NIDEK, Medmont, Gilras

A Keratometer is a diagnostic instrument usually used by ophthalmologists for an eye examination, assessing the curvature of the anterior surface of the cornea. Moreover, it offers an accurate measurement of Corneal Radius Curvature and Curvature of Contact lens. Furthermore, Keratometry is crucial in the fitting of contact lenses, evaluating and following patients with keratoconus, and in the determination of appropriate intraocular lens implant power for patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany),Cassini Technologies (Netherlands),Essilor instruments (France),Gilras LLC (United States),Haag-Streit (Switzerland),Johnson & Johnson Vision (United States),Luneau Technology (France),Medmont (Australia),Micro Medical Devices (United States),NIDEK (Japan).

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Automated, Manual), Application (Optical Shops, Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Ergonomics (Fixed, Mobile), Position Type (One Position Keratometer, Two Position Keratometer)



Market Trends:

The Increased Popularity of Manual Keratometer As It Provides a Clear Understanding of the Integrity of the Pre-Corneal Tear Film

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in the Ophthalmic Equipment

Increasing Awareness of the People towards Their Health, And Specifically To the Eye Care

Market Drivers:

The Rise in Blindness and Vision Impairment Diseases

The Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide

The Upsurging Government Initiatives and Support towards Eye Diseases Prevention

Increasing Adoption Rated For the Contact Lenses and Spectacles





Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

