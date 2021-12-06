Digital Torque Tester Market to Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate | Jergens, BAHCO, Imada

A digital torque tester is a device specially designed to determine the torque and torsion in a shaft. It is used to measure the output signal from the transducer and calculates that reading into a torque value displayed on the screen. It is used in industrial, automotive, aircraft, and electronics applications.

Sturtevant Richmont (United States),Mecmesin Limited (United Kingdom),Flexible Assembly (United States),Imada Inc. (United States),Labthink (China),BAHCO (France),SecurePak (United States),WB Tools (United Kingdom),Tecnogi (Italy),Jergens, Inc. (United States),Intercomp (United States).

by Type (Manual, Semi-automatic, Automatic), Application (Schools and Research Institutions, Enterprises, Industrial, Others), Display Type (LED, Computer Screen, Digital, LCD, Others), Material (Ferromagnetic, Steel, PVC, Others)



Advancement in New Technologies across the Globe

Rising Digitalization over the Globe

Rising Adoption Rate of Digital Torque Tester will create Opportunities for the Market Growth

Increasing Applications of Digital Torque Tester in Various Industries

Rising Demand from Automobile Sector

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

