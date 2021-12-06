Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Trending Analysis, Growth Forecast 2025 – Blackberry, Google, Comviva Technologies, America Movil and Near (AdNear)

This report provides important information about the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry taking into account the global market. It provides region-wise developments taking place in the market pertaining to products and services, raw material, production, sales, distribution, consumption, trade, pricing, and policies. The report studies the economic indicators of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market such as market size, market growth rate, annual sales, GDP, production, and demand and supply dynamics. In-depth insights on the global and domestic Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market developments are given in the report. The information given in the report is accessed from different authentic sources including government databases, research publications, official websites, magazines, trusted news sources etc.

These are the key players in the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) international marketplace

Near (AdNear)

Google

America Movil

Blackberry

Comviva Technologies

Apple

KongZhong

ZTE

Sprint

AT&T

OnMobile

Samsung

CanvasM Technologies

Vodafone

Nokia

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market is evaluated comparing the domestic and international market developments. The report present the current market developments and future scenarios based on historical and current market scenarios. The sectors or products and services in demand and majorly driving the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry are studied in the report. The large firms contributing the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market along with their company profiles, product portfolios, international and global expansions, recent launches, market strategies, and business models are included in the report to help market players understand their key competitors, Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market strategies, and important information about the competitors.

The Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market is divided into product types.

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Location Based Services

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Infotainment

The product program separates the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market into

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Also, the report gives a sneak-peak into the emerging players that are coming up with new products or similar product patters yet at best prices. The key pain points of the market players to help participants well design market strategies are also included in the report. The companies that are majorly contributing to the overall Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry GDP are studied in detail with a granular level analysis.

Key Features of the Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Report:

– Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market size from the year 2015-2020 is provided in the report.

– Expected market growth and projections until the year 2025 is given in the report.

– Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market forecasts for the year 2022-2027 along with the growth constraints, market drivers, current and future opportunities impacting the market dynamics.

– Important segment of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market and geographic regions driving the market growth are included in the report.

– Competitive landscape is comprehensively mapped.

– The report analyzes the market strategies adopted by the key players in the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market.

