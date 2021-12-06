Short Term Rentals Market Size 2021-2028: SWOT Analysis, Industry Share, Growth, Regional Overview.3 min read
Credible Markets has added a new key research reports covering Short Term Rentals market. The study aims to provide global investors with a game-changing decision making tool covering key fundamentals of the Short Term Rentals market. The research report will include total global revenues in the market with historical analysis, key figures including total revenues, total sales, key products, instrumental drivers, and challenges. The report data is derived from extensive primary and secondary information sources with a reliable in-depth overview of the Short Term Rentals market. The research report relies on global governing bodies as primary sources of data, with independent analysis of the forecast, and objective estimations of the growth.
The Short Term Rentals research report will also study market share for major stakeholders in their global capacity as transformers of the global scale. This qualitative and quantitative analysis will include key product offerings, key differentiators, revenue share, market size, market status, and strategies. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnership soon to change dynamics of the market on a global scale.
Top Key Players
9flats.com Pte Ltd.
Airbnb
Tripping.com
Hotelplan Holding AG
Booking.com
Vrbo
Expedia Group
Flip Key
By Types
Home
Apartments
Resort/Condominium
Others
By Applications
Online
Offline
Short Term Rentals Market: Regional Analysis Includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Some Point from Table of Content:
Global Short Term Rentals Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027
Chapter 1 Short Term Rentals Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Short Term Rentals Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Short Term Rentals Market Forces
Chapter 4 Short Term Rentals Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Short Term Rentals Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Short Term Rentals Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Short Term Rentals Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Short Term Rentals Market
Chapter 9 Europe Short Term Rentals Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Short Term Rentals Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Short Term Rentals Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Short Term Rentals Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
Report includes Competitor's Landscape:
➊ Major trends and growth projections by region and country
➋ Key winning strategies followed by the competitors
➌ Who are the key competitors in this industry?
➍ What shall be the potential of this industry over the forecast tenure?
➎ What are the factors propelling the demand for the Short Term Rentals?
➏ What are the opportunities that shall aid in significant proliferation of the market growth?
➐ What are the regional and country wise regulations that shall either hamper or boost the demand for Short Term Rentals?
➑ How has the covid-19 impacted the growth of the market?
➒ Has the supply chain disruption caused changes in the entire value chain?
