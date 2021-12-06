Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market by Product Types and Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market” and its expanding nature. The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Building and Construction Sector

– The building and construction industry is currently a thriving industry in several emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and South . The global construction market is anticipated to grow by USD 8 trillion by 2025, which is expected to increase the demand for adhesives and thus drive the usage of MMA in this sector.

– The factors driving the building and construction industry are the ever-increasing populations, rapid urbanization, and the rise in the purchasing power of individuals.

– In the building and construction sector, MMA adhesives are used in a wide range of applications that includes windows, uPVC doors, canopies, panels, architectural components, etc. Owing to their various unique properties these adhesives are suitable for various applications in the residential housing market, where it provides long-lasting and durable solutions, outperforming traditional materials for several years.

– PMMA extruded sheets find application in the manufacturing of domes that are used in building and construction industry. These sheets offer various advantages such as UV resistance, high transparency, and surface hardness. The product also facilitates light transmission and provides good heat insulation, hence, a well-suited choice for building greenhouses.

– All such factors are expected to drive the demand for MMA adhesives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Asia-Pacific is also projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, driven by robust growth of industries, such as transportation, and building and construction through different countries, such as, China India, Thailand, and Indonesia.

– China is the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to 22.7 million units in 2018. This trend is likely to remain similar in China during 2019, due to the declining demand for diesel and petrol cars in the country. However, rising sales of electric cars are likely to help the automotive market to avoid another slump.

– Countries like India, and Indonesia have been witnessing robust growth in the automotive production. These countries have also been witnessing investments into the industry to setup new plants and/or to increase production capacity.

– Construction industry is growing at a rapid rate in countries, like India, Indonesia, , Thailand, Singapore, and others, owing to increasing residential construction with growing population & migration for jobs, the region is expected to exploit market opportunities.

Detailed TOC of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Streamlined Solutions

4.1.2 Better Compatibility with Metals and Other Special Substrates

4.1.3 Increasing Demand from Marine Sector in Asia-Pacific Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs Associated with MMA Adhesives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Substrate

5.1.1 Metal

5.1.2 Plastics

5.1.3 Composites

5.1.4 Other Substrate

5.2 End-User

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Aerospace

5.2.3 Power Generation (Wind Energy)

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.2 Scigrip

6.4.3 AEC Polymers (Arkema)

6.4.4 3M Company

6.4.5 Cyberbond LLC

6.4.6 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.7 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd

6.4.8 H. B. Fuller

6.4.9 Ulbrich Group

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 Permabond LLC

6.4.12 Parson Adhesives Inc.

6.4.13 ITW Polymers Adhesives

6.4.14 Scott Bader Company Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth in the Usage in Transportation, Aerospace and Construction Applications

