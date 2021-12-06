Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market 2024: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

“Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Plasticizers

– MIBC is used as a raw material in the manufacturing of methyl amyl sebacate and methyl amyl phthalate, which are used as plasticizers.

– Plasticizers are generally organic or a combination of organic and inorganic substances that help reduce water content for workability. Plasticizers help in reducing water requirement, and to make concrete strong and workable.

– Owing to the growth in the plasticizers demand for end-user applications, such as flooring and wall, film and sheet coverings, wires and cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, and other applications, the demand for MIBC is also expected to rise.

– The plasticizers segment has been increasing in the regions like Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa, owing to robust growth in the construction projects, which serves as one of the largest consumers of paints and coatings.

– Additionally, the rising demand for lightweight vehicles and the introduction of new emission standards have been driving the demand for PVC products in automotive applications.

– MIBC is generally mixed with PVC for the plasticity and viscosity of the product used in the automotive industry. Thus, growth in the demand for such products in the automotive industry is likely to increase the demand for MIBC market during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest producer of various metals, such as coal, gold, steel, etc. Infrastructure-driven growth in Asia has resulted in a significant increase in demand for commodities, like iron ore, copper, and coal.

– Increasing demand for such commodities from the construction industry has been driving the growth of mining industry in China.

– In 2018, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– The increasing number of mining operations and upcoming government projects in China are providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the future.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MICB) in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 2.85% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are surging demand for frothers in copper and molybdenum sulfide ores.

– Growing awareness about the toxic effects of MIBC is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Upcoming mining operations in Latin is expected to act like an opportunity in the market studied.

