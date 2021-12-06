Methanol Market 2024 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Methanol market” and its expanding nature. The Methanol market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Methanol market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Methanol market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Methanol market have also been involved in the study.

The report analyses how Methanol market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Methanol market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Methanol market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Methanol market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Methanol market players

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Methanol based Fuel

– Methanol is considered as a gasoline component for the purpose of internal combustion and other engines, either directly or in combination with gasoline, in the form of ether (MTBE) in gasoline and fatty acid ester (FAME) in diesel. Methanol contains a number of physical properties, which makes it ideal for the transportation sector.

– Methanol fuel is used in China as various blends, ranging from M5 to M100. Whereas, in and North , blending of fuel is limited up to few percentages in gasoline. Mid-level or high-level fuel blends of alcohol could enable manufacturers for designing high efficiency engines, to compensate for the low energy density of methanol.

– Methanol has an ability to reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides, as compared to gasoline. However, formaldehyde emissions tend to increase especially at cold-starts.

– China has gained new momentum in the commercialization of methanol vehicles. According to CNFIA statistics, in China, consumption of methanol increased to 69.5 million metric ton in 2017, wherein the total fuel consumption (direct fuel, DME, MTBE) accounted for around 25% of the total consumption in the same year.

– China alone produces 65% of the world’s methanol, and utilizes this fuel for transport. Other countries, including , Italy, Japan, and South Korea, majorly use methanol as a fuel.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share, in 2018. With the growing petrochemical industry and increasing usage of methanol-based fuel in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of methanol is increasing in the region.

– China is the leading producer of paints and coatings across the world. The country accounted for more than 19 million metric ton of coatings production in 2017, which is close to 30% of the global coatings output, with a growth rate of 7.2%. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings, and is home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share. This production is expected to contribute to the demand for numerous derivatives, such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, and MMA, and is expected to boost the demand for methanol.

– In the recent times, in Guizhou province, approximately 5,000 methanol-fueled taxis have been in operation, which is nearly about 75% of the total methanol vehicles in the country. The government has also launched 13 methanol filling stations.

– The current capacity of methanol in is 2 metric ton per year. Under the Methanol Economy program by NITI Aayog, the production capacity is expected to increase by up to 20 MT of methanol, annually, by 2025, using Indian high ash coal, stranded gas, and biomass.

