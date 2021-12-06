Metamaterials Market Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2024

“Metamaterials Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Metamaterials market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Usage of Antennas for Communication

– Recently, there has been an increased interest in microwave applications across the telecommunication sector. Metamaterials can be engineered to produce exotic electromagnetic signals. These materials exhibits various refractive properties, such as negative refractive index (NRI) and left-handed material (LHM). For this reason, such materials are indispensable in the manufacture of microwave components, and in the design and manufacture of high-functioning antennas.

– A negatively permeable metamaterial shell is utilized to enclose loop antennas in magnetic induction (MI) communication systems. It has been theoretically proved that a communication range of around 20m can be achieved with acceptable data rates, by using metamaterial-enhanced MI communication systems and pocket-sized loop antenna. Thus, the usage of these materials in remote environments can have significant impact on connectivity.

– The usage of metamaterial antennas have been increasing over the past few years. A company named Kymeta Corporation stated that its sales of Ku-band metamaterial antenna increased in 2018, as compared to the previous years. The demand for such antennas is due to their use in vessels, radar, and special smart phones.

– Using metamaterials in antennas enables an individual to focus six times beyond diffraction limit at 0.38 μm. These metamaterials are used in cell phones to provide antennas, which are five times smaller and have a bandwidth range of 700 MHz – 2.7 GHz.

– Currently, scientists are engaging in the research of wide angle impedance matching (WAIM) technology. It has been proven that metamaterials can be used to achieve superior wide angle impedance for phased array antennas.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for metamaterials, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Market

Although North dominates the global market, followed by , Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to overtake North by 2024. This growth is majorly due to the increasing investments in the Asian countries’ respective defense sectors. In countries, like China, India, South Korea, Pakistan, etc., governments have been increasing the national defense budget regularly. In the 2018 budget, China announced an 8.1% increase in its defense budget, amounting to USD 175 billion, the second largest defense budget in the world, after the United States.

Market Overview:

The market for metamaterials is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.35% during the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the major factors driving the use of metamaterials is increasing R&D activities for various applications in the aerospace and defense, telecommunication, and consumer electronics end-user industries, among others. Increasing wireless mobile communication and antenna applications are driving the market at a faster pace.

– Among the applications of metamaterials, the antenna and radar segment is estimated to occupy the largest share.

– Among the end-user industries, the aerospace and defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

– North dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption in 2018.< Key Manufacturers Like

