Metamaterials Market Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2024
Metamaterials market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increase in Usage of Antennas for Communication
– Recently, there has been an increased interest in microwave applications across the telecommunication sector. Metamaterials can be engineered to produce exotic electromagnetic signals. These materials exhibits various refractive properties, such as negative refractive index (NRI) and left-handed material (LHM). For this reason, such materials are indispensable in the manufacture of microwave components, and in the design and manufacture of high-functioning antennas.
– A negatively permeable metamaterial shell is utilized to enclose loop antennas in magnetic induction (MI) communication systems. It has been theoretically proved that a communication range of around 20m can be achieved with acceptable data rates, by using metamaterial-enhanced MI communication systems and pocket-sized loop antenna. Thus, the usage of these materials in remote environments can have significant impact on connectivity.
– The usage of metamaterial antennas have been increasing over the past few years. A company named Kymeta Corporation stated that its sales of Ku-band metamaterial antenna increased in 2018, as compared to the previous years. The demand for such antennas is due to their use in vessels, radar, and special smart phones.
– Using metamaterials in antennas enables an individual to focus six times beyond diffraction limit at 0.38 μm. These metamaterials are used in cell phones to provide antennas, which are five times smaller and have a bandwidth range of 700 MHz – 2.7 GHz.
– Currently, scientists are engaging in the research of wide angle impedance matching (WAIM) technology. It has been proven that metamaterials can be used to achieve superior wide angle impedance for phased array antennas.
– The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for metamaterials, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Market
Although North dominates the global market, followed by , Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to overtake North by 2024. This growth is majorly due to the increasing investments in the Asian countries’ respective defense sectors. In countries, like China, India, South Korea, Pakistan, etc., governments have been increasing the national defense budget regularly. In the 2018 budget, China announced an 8.1% increase in its defense budget, amounting to USD 175 billion, the second largest defense budget in the world, after the United States.
Market Overview:
Metamaterials market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Metamaterials market have also been involved in the study.
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Metamaterials market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Metamaterials market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Metamaterials ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Metamaterials market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Metamaterials space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Metamaterials market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Metamaterials Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Metamaterials Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Metamaterials market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Metamaterials market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Metamaterials market trends that influence the global Metamaterials market
Detailed TOC of Metamaterials Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Antennas for Communication
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Wireless Mobile Communication
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Cost of Synthesization of Metamaterials
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Electromagnetic
5.1.2 Terahertz
5.1.3 Tunable
5.1.4 Photonic
5.1.5 FSS
5.1.6 Other Types (Chiral, Nonlinear, etc.)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Antenna and Radar
5.2.2 Sensors
5.2.3 Cloaking Devices
5.2.4 Superlens
5.2.5 Light and Sound Filtering
5.2.6 Other Applications (Solar, Absorbers, etc.)
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Healthcare
5.3.2 Telecommunication
5.3.3 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.4 Electronics
5.3.5 Other End-use Industries (Including Optics)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North
5.4.3
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Spain
5.4.3.6 Rest of
5.4.4 South
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Echodyne Corp.
6.4.2 Evolv Technologies Inc.
6.4.3 Fractal Antenna Systems Inc.
6.4.4 JEM Engineering LLC
6.4.5 Kymeta Corporation
6.4.6 Metamaterials Technologies Inc.
6.4.7 MetaShield LLC
6.4.8 Multiwave Technologies AG
6.4.9 Nanohmics Inc.
6.4.10 NKT Photonics AS
6.4.11 Plasmonics Inc.
6.4.12 TeraView Ltd
6.4.13 SpeCom Oy
6.4.14 Protemics GmbH
6.4.15 Sensormetrix
6.4.16 Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC
6.4.17 Antrum Ltd
6.4.18 Metawave Corporation
6.4.19 The AEgis Technologies Group
6.4.20 Triton Systems Inc.
6.4.21 EM Infinity
6.4.22 Metamagnetics Inc.
6.4.23 NanoSonic Inc.
6.4.24 Acoustic Metamaterials Group
6.4.25 Nanoscribe GmbH
6.4.26 Sonobex Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Opportunities in Research and Healthcare
