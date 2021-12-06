Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

“Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Emergence of Smart Water Grid and Related Solutions to Drive the Market Growth

– In cities around the world, drinking water distribution infrastructure is aging rapidly, and encountering failures with increasing frequency. The result has been significant water losses (imbalances between water entering and leaving the system), inefficiencies in system operation, and concerns about the quality of drinking water that is provided to the consumer.

– By considering these limitations in water infrastructure, a smart water grid (SWG) is proposed as a next-generation water management scheme, one that integrates information and communication technology (ICT) into the water network structure, in order to increase the efficiencies of all elements in the water network.

– A smart water grid (SWG) is a two-way real-time network with sensors and devices, which continuously and remotely monitor the water distribution system. Smart water meters can monitor many different parameters, such as pressure, quality, flow rates, temperature, and others.

– Apart from and the s, where the concept of smart water grids is rooted, the Middle East and African countries are also showing interest in the solution. The governments in the Middle East have realized the need to modernize their grid networks, in order to line up with international standards, address energy challenges, and improve utility revenue collections.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region had dominated the global market share in 2018. China was the largest market for desalination systems in 2018, in the Asia-Pacific market. According to the State Oceanic Administration (SOA), the country has around 131 seawater desalination plants, which produce 66.6% of the desalinated water for industrial purposes, and the remainder for residential use. North China has approximately 90% of the country’s coal-based industries. Furthermore, North China has fewer reserves of freshwater, thus increasing the demand for wastewater technologies, which, in turn, is providing opportunities for the membrane water treatment chemicals market. Also, China has a booming textile and mineral processing industries, which are likely to boost the market growth. In India, water purification is expected to show a good increase during the forecast period, owing to various government initiatives. The Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), in association with the 2030 Water Resources Group, is planning to improve wastewater management in India, along with increasing private investments, to build wastewater treatment plants. This is likely to drive market growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for membrane water chemicals is expected to register a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period (2019- 2024). One of the key factors driving the market growth is the emergence of smart water grid and related solutions. Stringent regulations to control and produce wastewater are also likely to boost the demand for membrane water chemicals.

– Pre-treatment chemical type has dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increase in usage of RO water treatment systems in different industries, such as drinking water treatment, food and beverage, pulp and paper, power generation, etc.

– Increasing demand from the municipal and manufacturing sector is also expected to boost the demand for membrane water treatment chemicals, during the forecast period.

– Increased an wastewater rehabilitation activities are likely to provide strong growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Asia-Pacific has dominated the market, and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investment in water treatment in countries, like China.

