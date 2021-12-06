Melamine Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“Melamine Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Melamine market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Strong Demand from the Construction Industry

– Melamine is majorly used in decorative laminates, wood adhesives, and paints and coatings. Melamine decorative laminates are some of the most commonly used plastic laminated sheets. Some of the applications include decorative acoustic flagstones, suspended baffles, panels and partitions, and soundproofing of roll-shutters boxes in melamine foam.

– Melamine-based wood adhesives, due to their resistance to moisture, are used in particleboards, fiberboard, and plywood. These wood adhesives are also used in the construction industry for wood flooring and furniture.

– The construction sector across the world, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, is experiencing healthy growth.

– The emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, , and the , in the Asia-Pacific region have been witnessing a robust growth in construction activities. Robust economic performance, in 2018, is expected to further accelerate the growth in housing construction activities in the region.

– The Middle Eastern countries are known for their high-rise buildings and architecture. The regional market has increased constructional activities for hotel buildings and infrastructural activities for tourism.

– With the increase in construction of hotels and restaurants, re-painting of old hotels and maintenance of architectural and decorative infrastructure (to attract the tourists), the market for melamine laminates and wood adhesives is expected to increase, which may add to the demand for melamine.

– The Dubai Expo 2020, which is set to take place over the six-month period between October 2020 and April 2021, is estimated to attract more than 25 million tourists. Additionally, FIFA World-Cup in (2022) is anticipated to provide significant demand for melamine applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities and the increasing demand for laminates, wood adhesives, and paints and coatings in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of melamine is increasing in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the melamine of the regional market share. Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, in order to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country. This scenario may concrete the demand for melamine materials in the nearby future. The large market size, coupled with the huge growth in Asia-Pacific, is quite instrumental in expansion of the melamine market.

Market Overview:

The market for melamine is expected to register a CAGR of 3.47%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factor driving the market studied is the rising demand from the construction and automotive industries. The availability of substitutes, like liquefied wood, soy, and powder coatings, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Laminates application dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing construction activities across the world.

– Increasing trend of melamine-based foams is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

