Melamine Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

Melamine Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 20243 min read
Melamine market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Strong Demand from the Construction Industry
– Melamine is majorly used in decorative laminates, wood adhesives, and paints and coatings. Melamine decorative laminates are some of the most commonly used plastic laminated sheets. Some of the applications include decorative acoustic flagstones, suspended baffles, panels and partitions, and soundproofing of roll-shutters boxes in melamine foam.
– Melamine-based wood adhesives, due to their resistance to moisture, are used in particleboards, fiberboard, and plywood. These wood adhesives are also used in the construction industry for wood flooring and furniture.
– The construction sector across the world, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, is experiencing healthy growth.
– The emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, , and the , in the Asia-Pacific region have been witnessing a robust growth in construction activities. Robust economic performance, in 2018, is expected to further accelerate the growth in housing construction activities in the region.
– The Middle Eastern countries are known for their high-rise buildings and architecture. The regional market has increased constructional activities for hotel buildings and infrastructural activities for tourism.
– With the increase in construction of hotels and restaurants, re-painting of old hotels and maintenance of architectural and decorative infrastructure (to attract the tourists), the market for melamine laminates and wood adhesives is expected to increase, which may add to the demand for melamine.
– The Dubai Expo 2020, which is set to take place over the six-month period between October 2020 and April 2021, is estimated to attract more than 25 million tourists. Additionally, FIFA World-Cup in (2022) is anticipated to provide significant demand for melamine applications.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities and the increasing demand for laminates, wood adhesives, and paints and coatings in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of melamine is increasing in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the melamine of the regional market share. Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, in order to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country. This scenario may concrete the demand for melamine materials in the nearby future. The large market size, coupled with the huge growth in Asia-Pacific, is quite instrumental in expansion of the melamine market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Melamine market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Melamine market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Melamine market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Melamine ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Melamine market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Melamine space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Melamine market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Melamine Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Melamine Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Melamine market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Melamine market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Melamine market trends that influence the global Melamine market
Detailed TOC of Melamine Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Strong Demand from the Construction Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Concerns about Formaldehyde Emission from Melamine-based Molding Compounds
4.2.2 Availability of Substitutes, like Liquefied Wood, Soy, and Powder Coatings
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis and Trends
4.6 Production Process
4.7 Import-Export Trends
4.8 Supply Scenario
4.8.1 Installed Capacity and Production Analysis (Major Plants and Locations)
4.9 Price Trend
4.10 Patent Analysis
4.11 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Laminates
5.1.2 Wood Adhesives
5.1.3 Molding Compounds
5.1.4 Paints and Coatings
5.1.5 Other Applications (Flame Retardants, Textile Resins, etc.)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.2.4 Rest of North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Russia
5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Borealis AG
6.4.3 Cornerstone Chemical Company
6.4.4 East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC)
6.4.5 Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA
6.4.6 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
6.4.7 INEOS Group
6.4.8 Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL)
6.4.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
6.4.10 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
6.4.11 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd
6.4.12 OCI Melamine
6.4.13 Melamine Co.
6.4.14 Shanxi Fenghe Melamine Co.
6.4.15 Sichuan Chemical Holdings Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Trend of Melamine-based Foams
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
