Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers Market Analysis In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Linde Engineering, Chart Industries, Fives & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers Market Insights In 2021 : [147 Pages Report] Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers (plate-fin heat exchanger), widely used in many industries, such as Industrial gas production, natural gas processing, petrochemical processing liquid natural gas and others. The typical industry expectation for a BAHX life span is approximately 20 years. Vacuum brazing is a high-end joining technology because it results in parts with extremely strong joints and with no residual corrosive flux. The cost of plate-fin heat exchangers is generally higher than conventional heat exchangers due to a higher level of detail required during manufacture. However, these costs can often be outweighed by the cost-saving produced by the added heat transfer.

The major manufacturers in this industry include Linde Engineering, Chart Industries and Fives, etc. In 2019, their revenue accounts for 13.20%, 11.58% and 9.83% respectively. By region, the asia-pacific region accounts for the highest share of consumption, more than 45 percent.

In 2020, the global Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers market size was USD 644 million and it is expected to reach USD 921.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers Market are Linde Engineering, Chart Industries, Fives, Sumitomo Precision Products, Kobe Steel, Hangyang, KFAS, SASPG, Zhongtai Cryogenic, DongHwa Entec, Jialong, Guanyun, Fang Sheng

Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Plain, Serrated, Perforated, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers market is the incresing use of Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers in Industrial Gas Production, Petrochemical Processing, Natural Gas Processing, Liquid Natural Gas, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

