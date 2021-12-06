and Europe Antimicrobial Peptides Market Scope In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (AnaSpec, AMP Biotech, Phoenix Biotech & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

and Europe Antimicrobial Peptides Market Insights In 2021 : [147 Pages Report] Antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), also called host defense peptides (HDPs) are part of the innate immune response found among all classes of life. Fundamental differences exist between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells that may represent targets for antimicrobial peptides. These peptides are potent, broad spectrum antibiotics which demonstrate potential as novel therapeutic agents. Antimicrobial peptides have been demonstrated to kill Gram negative and Gram positive bacteria, enveloped viruses, fungi and even transformed or cancerous cells. Unlike the majority of conventional antibiotics it appears that antimicrobial peptides frequently destabilize biological membranes, can form transmembrane channels, and may also have the ability to enhance immunity by functioning as immunomodulators.

The major players in the industry are AnaSpec, AMP Biotech, Phoenix Biotech and Novabiotics, with revenues of about 7%, 9%, 3% and about 26% respectively in 2019.

By region, North America had the highest share of sales, at about 35%.

In 2020, the global Antimicrobial Peptides market size was USD 4 million and it is expected to reach USD 6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027. In Europe the Antimicrobial Peptides market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Antimicrobial Peptides market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Peptides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Europe market, this report focuses on the Antimicrobial Peptides market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Europe.

Leading key players of and Europe Antimicrobial Peptides Market are AnaSpec, AMP Biotech, Phoenix Biotech, Novabiotics, Chinese Peptide, Ontores, GenScript, Hycult Biotech, Sunsmile, Ruixing Biotechnology, Zhongnong Yingtai Biotechnology, Glam Technology, ProteLight Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Plant Antimicrobial Peptides, Microbial Antimicrobial Peptides, Animal Antimicrobial Peptides

