December 6, 2021

Consumer Robotics Market Emerging Trends In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Consumer Robotics Market Insights In 2021 : [168 Pages Report] Consumer robotics is shifting from a phase of being largely dominated by cleaning robots into robotic personal assistants or family companions.

Amazon is the largest producer, with more than 27% of the market share, followed by Google, with a market share of about 20%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Consumer Robotics Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Consumer Robotics market.

In 2020, the global Consumer Robotics market size was USD 22170 million and it is expected to reach USD 93880 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 22.9% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Consumer Robotics market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Consumer Robotics Market are iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Shark, Neato Robotics, Cecotec, Yujin Robot, Matsutek, Proscenic, Samsung, iLife, Dyson, Miele, LG, Vorwerk, Infinuvo（Metapo）, Fmart, DJI, Parrot, Google, Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Ubtech, Iflytek, CANBOT, Gowild

The opportunities for Consumer Robotics in recent future is the global demand for Consumer Robotics Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18691799

Consumer Robotics Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

  • Cleaning Robots, Smart Speakers, Consumer Drones, Other Service Robots

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Consumer Robotics market is the incresing use of Consumer Robotics in Online Sales, Offline Sales and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Consumer Robotics market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

