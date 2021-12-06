Polyurethane Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Dow, BASF, Huntsman & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Polyurethane Market Insights In 2021 : [150 Pages Report] Polyurethane is a plastic material, which exists in various forms. It can be tailored to be either rigid or flexible, and is the material of choice for a broad range of end-user applications.

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest polyurethane market in 2018, accounting for about 50% of the global market, compared with about 20% in Europe and 16% in North America.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Polyurethane Market

This report focuses on global and China Polyurethane market.

In 2020, the global Polyurethane market size was USD 74020 million and it is expected to reach USD 94160 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027. In China the Polyurethane market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Polyurethane Market are Dow, BASF, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, Covestro, Lubrizol, Recticel, LANXESS, INOAC, Tosoh, Mitsui Chem, Woodbridge Foam, Wanhua, Shanghai Dongda, Oriental Yuhong

The opportunities for Polyurethane in recent future is the global demand for Polyurethane Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Polyurethane Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Polyurethane market is the incresing use of Polyurethane in Furniture and Interiors, Construction, Electronics and Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Polyurethane market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

