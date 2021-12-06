Playground Surface Materials Market Size In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (TenCate, Shaw Sports Turf, Hellas Construction & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Playground Surface Materials Market Insights In 2021 : [150 Pages Report] A playground surface is the material that lies under and around swings, slides, monkey bars and other playground equipment.

North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific account for more than 90% of the global market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Playground Surface Materials Market

This report focuses on global and China Playground Surface Materials market.

In 2020, the global Playground Surface Materials market size was USD 2705.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 4401.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027. In China the Playground Surface Materials market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Playground Surface Materials Market are TenCate, Shaw Sports Turf, Hellas Construction, Tarkett (FieldTurf), SportGroup Holding, Zeager Bros, The Fibar Group, Challenger Industries, DuPont, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, CoCreation Grass, ForestGrass, All Victory Grass (Guangzhou), Surface America, Domo Sports Grass

The opportunities for Playground Surface Materials in recent future is the global demand for Playground Surface Materials Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18691823

Playground Surface Materials Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Poured in Place (PIP), Artificial Turf, Rubber Mulch, Engineered Wood Fiber, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Playground Surface Materials market is the incresing use of Playground Surface Materials in School Playground, Public Playground, Stadium, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Playground Surface Materials market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18691823

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Soft Ferrite Core Market In 2021

Hematology Drugs Market In 2021