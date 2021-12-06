Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (L3Harris, Septier, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market Insights In 2021 : [141 Pages Report] Rogue Base Station (RBS), also know as IMSI Catcher (an international mobile subscriber identity-catcher), refers to a type of electronic surveillance equipment that collects information about nearby mobile devices. This is done either passively, by intercepting the radio signals already being transmitted between a mobile device (such as a mobile phone) and a mobile base-station (cell tower); or actively, by presenting itself to nearby mobile communication devices as a legitimate mobile base-station, thereby fooling devices to connect to the IMSI-catcher itself allowing further interception of information from the devices.

The purpose of an IMSI-catcher is to collect certain information about nearby devices such as the ‘IMSI-number’ identifying the device, its operator, and its subscriber. In the case of active IMSI-catchers, it may also gather information about communication taking place from the devices. The specific range and capabilities of IMSI-catchers depend on the model being used and the portability also varies, from models fitting in a briefcase to models intended for installation in cars, planes or drones. The capability of some more advanced IMSI-catchers allows law enforcement agencies (and others with access to the equipment) to identify nearby mobile devices (within a distance of roughly 200 m to 2 km depending on the portability of the IMSI-catcher), thereby possibly establishing the proximity of their associated owners, locate the devices with relative precision, gather communication metadata from those same mobile devices when they are used for communication, and block communication originating from the device. Some models, sometimes referred to as ‘DRTboxes’ or ‘Dirtboxes’ also enables interception of the content of communication originating from the mobile device.

The Rogue Base Station (RBS) industry concentration is relatively low; there are about many manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly produced from USA, Israel, UK, Germany and other countries. Given the increasing demand for and the ease of assembling the technology, Rogue Base Station (RBS)s are now being produced in various parts of the world, including China. The biggest consumption market is North America, takes the market share of about 30%, followed by Europe with 26%.

L3Harris, Septier, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd, Proximus LLC, PKI Electronic, Phantom Technologies Ltd, Comstrac, NovoQuad, RedEye, The Spy Phone, Helios Technologies, Ismallcell Biz, Rayfond Technology and 4Intelligence are the key manufacturters of Rogue Base Station (RBS). L3Harris is the leader of this industry with about 33% market shares.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market

This report focuses on global and China Rogue Base Station (RBS) market.

In 2020, the global Rogue Base Station (RBS) market size was USD 87 million and it is expected to reach USD 196.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027. In China the Rogue Base Station (RBS) market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market are L3Harris, Septier, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd, Proximus LLC, PKI Electronic, Phantom Technologies Ltd, Comstrac, NovoQuad, RedEye, The Spy Phone, Helios Technologies, Ismallcell Biz, Rayfond Technology, 4Intelligence

The opportunities for Rogue Base Station (RBS) in recent future is the global demand for Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18691847

Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Handheld, Backpack, Vehicular, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Rogue Base Station (RBS) market is the incresing use of Rogue Base Station (RBS) in Intelligence Organization, Government Structure, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Rogue Base Station (RBS) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18691847

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Electro-fusion Coupler Market In 2021

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market In 2021