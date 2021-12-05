Ammonia Market Strategy and Remarkable Growth Rate by 2026

The global ammonia market is expected to gain momentum from its increasing usage in multiple processes, such as production of synthetic fibers, metallurgy, and coolant in refrigeration. Ammonia is a colorless gas made of nitrogen and hydrogen. It has a pungent smell. This information is given in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Ammonia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Liquid, Gas, Powder), By End-Use Industry (Agriculture, Refrigeration, Pharmaceutical, Textiles, Mining, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the gas possesses several beneficial properties. It can decompose to yield hydrogen. It is also very miscible in water, in the presence of catalysts, and at high temperature.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage in Textile & Agriculture Industries to Boost Growth

Ammonia is experiencing high demand from the agriculture and textile end-use industries. The main reason for this is that the gas is extensively used for soil fertilizers and dyeing, respectively. It is also used for producing various chemicals, such as ammonium phosphate, ammonium sulphate, and urea. Besides, the rising population across the globe is further resulting in the high demand for crops. Hence, ammonia is being used for producing them. However, the gas can have harmful effects on humans as it is corrosive, reactive, and flammable in nature.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Usage as Fertilizers

Geographically, Asia Pacific is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years by generating the largest ammonia market share. This growth is attributable to the high demand for ammonia from the developing nations, such as China for usage as fertilizers to produce crops. The country will be followed by South Korea and India for their ever-increasing population.

North America, on the other hand, is likely to experience demand for the production of textiles and synthetic resin fibers. In addition to that, the pharmaceutical industry would also contribute to the market growth in this region. The Middle East & Africa and Europe are projected to exhibit slow growth owing to the increasing demand from the agriculture industry. Lastly, South America would showcase considerable growth stoked by the increasing usage of fertilizers for crop production.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Open New Facilities to Expand Production Capacity & Consumer Base

The companies present in the market for ammonia are striving to gain a competitive edge by building new production facilities across various regions to broaden their consumer base and production capacity. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

June 2019 : EuroChem announced the opening of its new ammonia production plant by investing USD 1 billion. It was opened in Russia to expand its consumer base in the region.

: EuroChem announced the opening of its new ammonia production plant by investing USD 1 billion. It was opened in Russia to expand its consumer base in the region. June 2019: EuroChem Group AG opened its third fertilizer blending plant in Brazil to broaden Fertilizantes Tocantins (FTO), its subsidiary. It will surge the production capacity by 6,000 tons (KMT) a day.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the manufacturers operating in the global ammonia market. They are as follows:

BASF SE

Qatar Fertiliser Company

SABIC

EuroChem

Yara International

Koch Fertilizer

CF Industries

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Orica

BASF

Incitec Pivot

Linde Group

China National Petroleum Corporation

Trammo

Haldor Topsoe

OCI Nitrogen

Dow Chemical

Achema

Praxair

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Potash Corp

Haifa Chemicals

Group DF

Agrium

Togliattiazot

CSBP

