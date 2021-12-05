Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Size In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Nextracker, Arctech Solar Holding, Array Technologies & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Insights In 2021 : [168 Pages Report] Solar PV Mounting Systems is an important part of photovoltaic power station, and it plays a bearing role on photovoltaic modules. The main requirement is to ensure the safety, applicability and durability of the mounting system within the effective period of normal power generation of the photovoltaic system (more than 25 years). The safety is mainly reflected in the strength of the system to ensure that the system meets the requirements of wind load, snow load, and seismic load. The applicability is mainly reflected in the rigidity of the system, which can ensure that the system has sufficient resistance to deformation when subjected to force. Durability is mainly reflected in the ability of the system to withstand the environment for a certain period of time, such as oxidation resistance and corrosion resistance. In addition, the design of the support system should also consider the requirements of convenient installation and easy maintenance.

The major players in global Solar PV Mounting Systems market include Nextracker, Arctech Solar Holding, Jiangsu Guoqiang Zinc-plating Industrial, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market. China and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market. Fixed Mounting Systems is the main type, with a share about 60%. Ground power station is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Solar PV Mounting Systems Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Solar PV Mounting Systems market.

In 2020, the global Solar PV Mounting Systems market size was USD 10370 million and it is expected to reach USD 25380 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Solar PV Mounting Systems market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Solar PV Mounting Systems Market are Nextracker, Arctech Solar Holding, Array Technologies, Jiangsu Guoqiang Zinc-plating Industrial, Xiamen Bymea New Energy, Soltec, PV Hardware, GameChange Solar, Ideematec, JiangSu Zhenjiang NewEnergy Equipment, Tianjin Renhui New Energy Technology, Solar Steel, STI Norland, ArcelorMittal (Exosun), Maibeite (Xiamen) New Energy, Clenergy Technology, Schletter, Versolsolar Hangzhou, Trina Solar, ATEC Architecture, Gibraltar Industries, FTC Solar, K2 Systems, Jiangsu Akcome Science and Technology, Guangdong Baowei New Energy, Convert Italia, Suzhou Kingsun Solar Technology, Suzhou Jsolar Incorporated

The opportunities for Solar PV Mounting Systems in recent future is the global demand for Solar PV Mounting Systems Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Fixed Mounting Systems, Tracking Mounting Systems

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Solar PV Mounting Systems market is the incresing use of Solar PV Mounting Systems in Residential roof, Industrial and Commercial Roof, Ground power station and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Solar PV Mounting Systems market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

