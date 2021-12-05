Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Akzonobel, PPG, HEMPEL & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Insights In 2021 : [142 Pages Report] Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings are applied to ships and offshore structures both in sea and fresh water environments. Antifouling coatings are specialized paints applied to the ship’s hull to slow the marine growth on the underwater area which can affect the vessels performance and durability. In addition to preventing marine growth, the hull coating can also act as a barrier against hull corrosion that will degrade and weaken the metal. It also improves the flow of water passing the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.

The global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings key players include Akzonobel, PPG, HEMPEL, Sherwin-Williams, Jordan, KCC and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., etc. Akzonobel is the largest manufacturer of Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings, with a share about 16% in 2019. Asia is the largest consumer, and China, South Korea and Japan are top three consumers in the world.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market

This report focuses on global and United States Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market.

In 2020, the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market size was USD 2541.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 3544 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027. In United States the Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market are Akzonobel, PPG, HEMPEL, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun Group, KCC Marine Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Chugoku Marine Paints, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings, Axalta Coatings, Zhejiang Yutong New Materials, Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd.

The opportunities for Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings in recent future is the global demand for Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18692746

Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Self Polishing Copolymer (SPC) Coating, Dirt Release Coating (FRC), Ablative Type, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market is the incresing use of Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings in Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships, Passenger and Cruise Ships, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18692746

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Hydrogen Sulfide Removal Market In 2021

Modular Robotics Market In 2021