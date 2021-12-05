Equipment Type Magnetic Separators Market Scope In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Eriez, Goudsmit Magnetics, Industrial Magnetics & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Equipment Type Magnetic Separators Market Insights In 2021 : [116 Pages Report] The magnetic separator is a screening device used to remove iron powder and other materials from reused granular materials. After the ore slurry flows into the trough through the ore feeding box, the ore particles enter the ore feeding area of ​​the trough in a loose state under the action of the water flow from the ore spray pipe. Under the action of a magnetic field, magnetic ore particles are magnetically aggregated to form a “magnetic group” or “magnetic chain”. The “magnetic group” or “magnetic chain” is subjected to a magnetic force in the slurry, moves toward the magnetic pole, and is adsorbed on the cylinder . Because the polarities of the magnetic poles are alternately arranged along the direction of rotation of the cylinder, and are fixed during work, the “magnetic group” or “magnetic chain” is magnetically stirred due to the alternation of the magnetic poles when the cylinder rotates and is mixed. Non-magnetic minerals such as gangue in “magnetic clusters” or “magnetic chains” fall off during turning, and the “magnetic clusters” or “magnetic lotus” that are finally absorbed on the surface of the cylinder are concentrates. Magnetic separator equipment includes drums, belts, rollers and eddy current separators. Widely used in resource recycling, wood, mining, kiln, chemical, food and other workshops, suitable for wet magnetic separation of magnetite, pyrrhotite, roasting ore, ilmenite and other materials with a particle size of 3mm or less. It is one of the most widely used and highly versatile machines in the industry to remove iron from coal, non-metallic ore, and building materials.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Equipment Type Magnetic Separators Market

In 2020, the global Equipment Type Magnetic Separators market size was USD million and it is expected to reach xx USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Equipment Type Magnetic Separators Market are Eriez, Goudsmit Magnetics, Industrial Magnetics, Eclipse Magnetics, Nippon Magnetics, Metso, Bunting Magnetics

The opportunities for Equipment Type Magnetic Separators in recent future is the global demand for Equipment Type Magnetic Separators Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Equipment Type Magnetic Separators Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Drum, Roller, Overband, Eddy Current Separators

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Equipment Type Magnetic Separators market is the incresing use of Equipment Type Magnetic Separators in Recycling, Chemical and Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Glass and Textile, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Equipment Type Magnetic Separators market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

