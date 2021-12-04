Global Aerosol Cans Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.1% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Aerosol Cans Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Aerosol Cans Market: Overview

The global aerosol cans market was valued at US$ 10,375.9 Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The global aerosol cans market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rapid industrialization in the emerging economies across the globe along with the rising demand for aerosol cans from the personal care industry worldwide. Furthermore, the growing urbanization and enhanced demand for aerosol cans in the from other end-use industries including food & beverages, automotive, healthcare, and others are some other key factors for the growth of the aerosol cans market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies coupled with increased demand for eco-friendly products are some of the key opportunities for the global aerosol cans market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global aerosol cans market growth in the years to come.

Global Aerosol Cans Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global aerosol cans market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global aerosol cans market, the demand for aerosol cans has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.

Global Aerosol Cans Market: Report Highlights

Based on material, the aluminum category had a major share in the global aerosol cans market in 2020 and presumed to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growing demand for aluminum from packaging industry is the key factor for the dominance.

On the basis of application, in the aerosol cans market, the personal care category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Besides, the household category is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Based on the regional analysis, Europe dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to witness substantial growth over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the Europe being the leader in producing aerosol along with the rapid growth of the fragrance industry in the region. On the other flip, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising personal care industry in the region and growing urban population in the emerging economies.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global aerosol cans market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global aerosol cans market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Aerosol Cans Market

Ball Corporation

Trivium Packaging

Crown Holdings Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Ccl Container

Colep Portugal, S.A.

Cpmc Holdings Ltd.

Nampak Ltd.

Guangdong Sihai Iron-Printing And Tin-Making Co., Ltd.

Alucon Public Company Limited

Ds Containers

Jamestrong Packaging

Spray Products

Itw Sexton

Swan Industries (Thailand) Company Limited.

Tubex Holding Gmbh

Daiwa Can Company

Takeuchi Press Industries Co., Ltd.

Staehle Gmbh U. Co. Kg

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Soonthorn Metal Can Company Limited

Graham Packaging Company

Massilly Holding S.A.S

Envases Uk Limited

Others

Global Aerosol Cans Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global aerosol cans market on the basis of type,material, product type, propellant type, capacity,application, and regional analysis-

Global Aerosol Cans Market: By Type

Straight Wall

Necked In

Shaped

Global Aerosol Cans Market: By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Plastic

Others

Global Aerosol Cans Market: By Product Type

1 Piece

3 Piece

Global Aerosol Cans Market: By Propellant Type

Liquified Gas

Compressed Gas

Global Aerosol Cans Market: By Capacity

< 100 ml

100-250 ml

251-500 ml

> 500 ml

Global Aerosol Cans Market: By Application

Personal Care

Household

Automotive

Food& Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Global Aerosol Cans Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

