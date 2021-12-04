Activated Alumina Market Outlook 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Honeywell International Inc, Axens, CHALCO & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Activated Alumina Market Insights In 2021 : [126 Pages Report] Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations.

Global Activated Alumina key players include Honeywell International Inc, Axens, CHALCO, Huber, BASF SE, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 30% percent.

In terms of product, Sphered Form Activated Alumina is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Catalyst followed by Desiccant.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Activated Alumina Market

In 2020, the global Activated Alumina market size was USD 721.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 994.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Activated Alumina Market are Honeywell International Inc, Axens, CHALCO, Huber, BASF SE, Porocel Industries, Sumimoto, Jiangsu Jingjing New Material, Jiangsu Sanji, Sorbead India

The opportunities for Activated Alumina in recent future is the global demand for Activated Alumina Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18823911

Activated Alumina Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Powdered Form Activated Alumina, Sphered Form Activated Alumina

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Activated Alumina market is the incresing use of Activated Alumina in Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Activated Alumina market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18823911

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Automotive Power Cables Market In 2022

Organic Polysulfide Market In 2022