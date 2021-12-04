Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market Emerging Trends In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Dow, Momentive, Wacker Chemicals & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market Insights In 2021 : [126 Pages Report] Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It’s also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.

Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) key players include Dow, Momentive, Wacker Chemicals, ShinEtsu, KCC Corporation etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe and Americas, both have a share over 40% percent.

In terms of product, Industrial Grade LSR is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medical Products followed by Home Appliance and Food Contact.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market

In 2020, the global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market size was USD 787.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 1092 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market are Dow, Momentive, Wacker Chemicals, ShinEtsu, KCC Corporation, Guangdong Polysil, Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone, Tianci Materials, Laur Silicone, BlueStar, Jiangsu Tianchen, Dongguan New Orient Technology

The opportunities for Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) in recent future is the global demand for Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Industrial Grade LSR, Food Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market is the incresing use of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) in Medical Products, Home Appliance and Food Contact, Automotive, Electronics and Electrical, Building Industry, Defense, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

