Release Liners Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Loparex, Munksjö, UPM & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Release Liners Market Insights In 2021 : [142 Pages Report] A release liner is a material made up of paper or plastic which functions as a carrier for the pressure-sensitive label stock. It has specialized non-stick coatings on one or both ends. It is coated with a release agent on one or both sides, which prevents it from making bonding with the material. The release agent stimulates release effect against any material coated with adhesives. Release liners protect the adhesive prior to its initial application

Global Release Liners key players include Loparex, Munksjö, UPM, Mondi, LINTEC etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 40% percent.

In terms of product, Release Linear Paper is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Labels followed by Tapes and Industry.

In 2020, the global Release Liners market size was USD 5135.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 7375.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Release Liners Market are Loparex, Munksjö, UPM, Mondi, LINTEC, Sappi, Nordic Paper, Delfortgroup, Itasa, Xinfeng Group, Siliconature, Laufenberg, Polyplex, Dupont, Saint-Gobain, Rossella S.r.l, Fujiko, Formula, COTEK PAPERS LIMITED, DPP, ShangXin Paper

The opportunities for Release Liners in recent future is the global demand for Release Liners Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Release Liners Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Release Linear Paper, Release Linear Film

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Release Liners market is the incresing use of Release Liners in Composites, Graphic Arts, Hygiene, Labels, Tapes, Industrial, Medical, Envelopes, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Release Liners market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

