DHA Powder Market Growth In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (DSM, Stepan, Novotech Nutraceuticals & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

DHA Powder Market Insights In 2021 : [121 Pages Report] Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, and retina. It can be synthesized from alpha-linolenic acid or obtained directly from maternal milk (breast milk), fish oil, or algae oil.

Global DHA Powder key players include DSM, Stepan, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza, Arjuna Natural, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%.

USA is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 20% percent.

In terms of product, Alage DHA Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Infant Formula, followed by Dietary Supplements.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global DHA Powder Market

In 2020, the global DHA Powder market size was USD 1067.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 1321.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of DHA Powder Market are DSM, Stepan, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza, Arjuna Natural, Runke, Fuxing, Kingdomway, Cabio, Tianhecheng, Yidie

The opportunities for DHA Powder in recent future is the global demand for DHA Powder Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

DHA Powder Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Alage DHA Powder, Fish Oil DHA Powder, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of DHA Powder market is the incresing use of DHA Powder in Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverage, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the DHA Powder market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

