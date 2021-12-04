Microbial Air Samplers Market Outlook 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (MBV AG, Sartorius, Particle Measuring Systems & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Microbial Air Samplers Market Insights In 2021 : [134 Pages Report] Microbial Air Sampler is a device that can sample virus, bacteria, phagocyte, pollen, epiphyte, etc. A microbial air sampler is a critical component of any Quality Control (QC) situations associated with Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Healthcare facilities due to it can ensure that there is no contamination in your processes and products, and they are absolutely required in order to meet most mandatory regulatory requirements.

Global Microbial Air Samplers key players include MBV AG, Sartorius, Particle Measuring Systems, VWR, SIBATA, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%.

USA is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share over 40% percent.

In terms of product, Portable Microbial Air Sampler is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Pharmaceutical, followed by Food & Beverage.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microbial Air Samplers Market

In 2020, the global Microbial Air Samplers market size was USD 106.1 million and it is expected to reach USD 149.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Microbial Air Samplers Market are MBV AG, Sartorius, Particle Measuring Systems, VWR, SIBATA, LightHouse, bioMerieux, Sarstedt, Bertin Technologies, Climet Instruments, IUL, Aquaria srl, Qingdao Junray, Multitech Enviro Analytical, Emtek, Tianjin Hengao, Beijing Jiance

The opportunities for Microbial Air Samplers in recent future is the global demand for Microbial Air Samplers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Microbial Air Samplers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Portable Microbial Air Sampler, Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Microbial Air Samplers market is the incresing use of Microbial Air Samplers in Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Scientific Laboratory, Other and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Microbial Air Samplers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

