Electric Parking Brake System Market Emerging Technologies In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (ZF TRW, Continental, Küster & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Electric Parking Brake System Market Insights In 2021 : [112 Pages Report] Electric parking brake is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

Global Electric Parking Brake System key players include ZF TRW, Continental, Küster, Dura, Mando, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 80%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 30% percent.

In terms of product, Caliper Integrated EPB is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Sedans, followed by SUVs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Parking Brake System Market

In 2020, the global Electric Parking Brake System market size was USD 8226.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 17410 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.3% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Electric Parking Brake System Market are ZF TRW, Continental, Küster, Dura, Mando, AISIN, Hyundai Mobis, Zhejiang Libang Hexin, Wuhu Bethel

The opportunities for Electric Parking Brake System in recent future is the global demand for Electric Parking Brake System Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Electric Parking Brake System Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Caliper Integrated EPB, Cable Puller EPB

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electric Parking Brake System market is the incresing use of Electric Parking Brake System in Sedans, SUVs, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electric Parking Brake System market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

