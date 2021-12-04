Palm Oil Market Emerging Trends In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (FGV Holdings Berhad, IOI Group, Sime Darby Berhad & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Palm Oil Market Insights In 2021 : [125 Pages Report] Palm oil is one of the world’s most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.

Global Palm Oil key players include Felda Global Ventures, IOI, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 5%.

Southeast Asia is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Middle East & Africa and India, both have a share over 30% percent.

In terms of product, Crude Palm Oil is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Foods, followed by Bio-Diesel and Surfactants.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Palm Oil Market

In 2020, the global Palm Oil market size was USD 47200 million and it is expected to reach USD 67310 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Palm Oil Market are FGV Holdings Berhad, IOI Group, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, Bumitama Agri, Genting Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), Wilmar International, Royal Golden Eagle, Indofood Agri Resources, Golden Agri-Resources, First Resources, Sampoerna Agro

The opportunities for Palm Oil in recent future is the global demand for Palm Oil Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Palm Oil Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Olein

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Palm Oil market is the incresing use of Palm Oil in Food Industry, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics Industry, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Palm Oil market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

