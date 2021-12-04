Rubber Market Share In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Southland Holding & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Rubber Market Insights In 2021 : [147 Pages Report] Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.

Global Rubber key players include Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Southland Holding, Thai Hua Rubber, Vietnam Rubber, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 20%. China is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and USA, both have a share over 20% percent.

In terms of product, Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Medical and Industrial.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rubber Market

In 2020, the global Rubber market size was USD 43150 million and it is expected to reach USD 73960 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.0% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Rubber Market are Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Southland Holding, Thai Hua Rubber, Vietnam Rubber, Tradewinds Plantation Berhad, Tong Thai Rubber, Thai Rubber Latex, Ravasco, Halcyon Agri, Feltex, Unitex Rubber, Indolatex Jaya Abadi, Kurian Abraham, Hevea-Tec, KLPK, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, C.W. Mackie, Enghuat Industries, Basil Rubber Factory, Edathala Polymers, Kavanar Latex, Paesukchuen Rubber, Ba Phuc Rubber, Sinochem International, Indonesia Hainan Rubber Industry, Yunnan State Farms, Guangdong Guangken Rubber, Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber

The opportunities for Rubber in recent future is the global demand for Rubber Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18824007

Rubber Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Rubber market is the incresing use of Rubber in Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Consumer Goods and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Rubber market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18824007

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Power Sockets Market In 2022

In-mold Label Market In 2022