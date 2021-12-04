Automotive Fasteners Market Size In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Würth, ITW, Stanley & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Automotive Fasteners Market Insights In 2021 : [141 Pages Report] Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.

Global Automotive Fasteners key players include Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, KAMAX, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 20%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 40% percent.

In terms of product, Threaded Fasteners is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive OEM, followed by Automotive Aftermarket.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Fasteners Market

In 2020, the global Automotive Fasteners market size was USD 22580 million and it is expected to reach USD 27020 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.6% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Automotive Fasteners Market are Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, KAMAX, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, Fontana, Agrati, LISI, Nifco, Topura, Meira, Böllhoff, Norma, Bulten, Precision Castparts, Chunyu, Boltun, Samjin, Sundram Fasteners, SFS, STL, Keller & Kalmbach, Piolax, EJOT, GEM-YEAR, RUIBIAO, Shenzhen AERO

The opportunities for Automotive Fasteners in recent future is the global demand for Automotive Fasteners Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Automotive Fasteners Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Threaded Fasteners, Non-threaded Fasteners

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive Fasteners market is the incresing use of Automotive Fasteners in Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive Fasteners market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

