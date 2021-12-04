Solar Street Lights Market Scope In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Bisol & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Solar Street Lights Market Insights In 2021 : [129 Pages Report] Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

Global Solar Street Lights key players include Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Bisol, Leadsun, Su-Kam Power Systems etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 5%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Middle East & Africa and Europe , both have a share over 40% percent.

In terms of product, Standalone is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Municipal Infrastructure, followed by Residential.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solar Street Lights Market

In 2020, the global Solar Street Lights market size was USD 4847.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 14550 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 17.0% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Solar Street Lights Market are Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Bisol, Leadsun, Su-Kam Power Systems, Urja Global, Solar Electric Power (SEPCO), Jiawei, Yingli Solar, King-sun, BYD, Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

The opportunities for Solar Street Lights in recent future is the global demand for Solar Street Lights Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Solar Street Lights Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Standalone, Grid Connected

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Solar Street Lights market is the incresing use of Solar Street Lights in Residential, Municipal Infrastructure, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Solar Street Lights market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

