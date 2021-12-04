Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Growth In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (GE, Philips, Siemens & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Insights In 2021 : [123 Pages Report] Ultrasound probe is an essential part of the ultrasonic diagnostic instrument; it can not only transform the electrical signal into ultrasonic signal, but also the ultrasonic signal into electrical signals, with ultrasonic transmission and reception of dual functions.

Global Medical Ultrasound Probe key players include GE, Siemens, Philips, Canon, Mindray, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 58%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 32%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, both have a share over 48 percent. In terms of product, Convex Type is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is OB-GYN, followed by Urology, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market

In 2020, the global Medical Ultrasound Probe market size was USD 3318 million and it is expected to reach USD 4222.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Medical Ultrasound Probe Market are GE, Philips, Siemens, SonoSite, Canon, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Esaote, Mindray, SIUI, Shenzhen Ruqi, SonoScape, Jiarui

The opportunities for Medical Ultrasound Probe in recent future is the global demand for Medical Ultrasound Probe Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Linear Type, Convex Type, Phased Array Type, Endocavitary Type, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Medical Ultrasound Probe market is the incresing use of Medical Ultrasound Probe in OB-GYN, Urology, Vascular & Nervous System, Renal / Digestive, Musculoskeletal, Other and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Medical Ultrasound Probe market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

