Automotive EGR System Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Automotive EGR System Market Insights In 2021 : [137 Pages Report] Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application.

Global Automotive EGR System key players include BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental, Delphi etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 30% percent.

In terms of product, EGR Coolers is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Diesel Engine, followed by Gasoline Engine.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive EGR System Market

In 2020, the global Automotive EGR System market size was USD 3005.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 4731.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Automotive EGR System Market are BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental, Delphi, Korens, Mahle, Keihin, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Tenneco, Longsheng Technology, MEET Automotive, Klubert + Schmidt, Yibin Tianruida, Gits Manufacturing, Zhejiang Jiulong, Yinlun Machinery

The opportunities for Automotive EGR System in recent future is the global demand for Automotive EGR System Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18824037

Automotive EGR System Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

EGR Valves, EGR Coolers, EGR Sensors, ECU

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive EGR System market is the incresing use of Automotive EGR System in Diesel Engine, Gasoline Engine and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive EGR System market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18824037

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market In 2022

EV Li-Ion Battery Market In 2022