Mango Butter Market Insights In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Hallstar BIOCHEMICA, Manorama, Jarchem Industries & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Mango Butter Market Insights In 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

Global Mango Butter key players include Hallstar BIOCHEMICA, Manorama, Jarchem Industries, AOT, Alzo International Incorporated, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

The United States is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and India, both have a share over 50% percent. In terms of product, Refined Mango Butter is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cosmetics, followed by Food and Pharmaceutical.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mango Butter Market

In 2020, the global Mango Butter market size was USD 31 million and it is expected to reach USD 39 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Mango Butter Market are Hallstar BIOCHEMICA, Manorama, Jarchem Industries, AOT, Alzo International Incorporated, EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT., Avi Natural

The opportunities for Mango Butter in recent future is the global demand for Mango Butter Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Mango Butter Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Refined Mango Butter, Unrefined Mango Butter

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Mango Butter market is the incresing use of Mango Butter in Cosmetics, Food, Pharmaceutical and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Mango Butter market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

