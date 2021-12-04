Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Share In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (H&R, Nynas, Total & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Insights In 2021 : [117 Pages Report] TDAE is a kind of aromatic extract as a raw material for tyres, and is a DAE that is further refined to meet the HSE criteria. This makes it the alternative that most closely resembles DAE from a chemical perspective. MES is mildly refined paraffinic base oil, sufficiently refined to meet HSE requirements, but not as closely related to DAE as TDAE, and therefore it doesn’t display characteristics and performances as similar to DAE as TDAE does.

Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) key players include H&R, Nynas, Total, CPC, IRPC, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 70%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 35% percent. In terms of product, High Sulphur TDAE is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Car Tyre, followed by Commercial Car Tyre.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market

In 2020, the global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market size was USD 816 million and it is expected to reach USD 1031.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market are H&R, Nynas, Total, CPC, IRPC, CNOOC, Shandong Tianyuan Chemical, ATDM, Suzhou Jiutai

The opportunities for Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) in recent future is the global demand for Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

High Sulphur TDAE, Low Sulphur TDAE

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market is the incresing use of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) in Passenger Car Tyre, Commercial Car Tyre and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

