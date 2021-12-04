Biocides Market Share In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Lonza, Dow Microbial Control, Troy Corporation & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Biocides Market Insights In 2021 : [108 Pages Report] This report contains market size and forecasts of Biocides in China, including the following market information:

China Biocides Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Biocides Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

China top five Biocides companies in 2020 (%)

The global Biocides market size is expected to growth from USD 9631.1 million in 2020 to USD 12120 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Biocides market was valued at xx USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Biocides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Leading key players of Biocides Market are Lonza, Dow Microbial Control, Troy Corporation, ThorGmbh, Lanxess, Clariant, BASF, AkzoNobel, Nalco Champion, Albemarle, DuPont, Kemira, Baker Hughes, Bio Chemical, Xingyuan Chemistry

Biocides Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products, Preservatives, Pest Control, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Biocides market is the incresing use of Biocides in Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Wood Preservation, Paintings & Coatings, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Biocides market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

