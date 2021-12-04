ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Insights In 2021 : [151 Pages Report] Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

The production of Aluminum is the largest application of aluminum fluoride. As essential additives, nearly 20 kg aluminum fluoride is required for the production of 1 MT Aluminum.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market

This report focuses on global and China ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) market.

In 2020, the global ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) market size was USD million and it is expected to reach xx USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. In China the ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market are Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid, Hongyuan Chemical, Rio Tinto Alcan, Gulf Fluor, Shandong Zhaohe, Mexichem, PhosAgro, I.C.F, Jinyang Hi-tech, Henan Weilai, Henan Shaoxing, Lifosa, Tanfac

The opportunities for ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) in recent future is the global demand for ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Dry AlF3, Anhydrous AlF3, Wet AlF3

The major factors that Influencing the growth of ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) market is the incresing use of ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) in Aluminum Industry, Ceramic Industry, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the ALF3 (Aluminium Fluoride) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

