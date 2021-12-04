Food Acidulants Market Share In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Cargill, Brenntag, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Food Acidulants Market Insights In 2021 : [135 Pages Report] Food acidulants are food additives, used to preserve the flavor, maintain the taste as well as other olfactory properties. Food acidulants serve an essential role in the manufacturing of packaged and convenience food. Also, it helps in reducing spoilage from air, bacteria, fungi, and yeast which in-turn increases the product shelf-life. Commonly used food acidulants in the foods & beverages industry are acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, phosphoric acid, and malic acid.

Changing consumers’ preference towards convenience, packaged, and frozen foods have intensified the usage of food acidulants in the food & beverage industry. It is experiencing high demand due to its added nutritional attributes. Growing health concerns among the global population together with the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming food preservatives are most likely to drive the growth of the food acidulants market. Also, value-added benefits associated with the use of food acidulants in the food products are also supporting the sale of food acidulants globally.

In 2020, the global Food Acidulants market size was USD 2036.5 million and it is expected to reach USD 2724.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Food Acidulants market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Food Acidulants Market are Cargill, Brenntag, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Univar, Tate & Lyle, Purac Biochem, Caremoli, Jungbunzlauer Suisse, Bartek Ingredients

The opportunities for Food Acidulants in recent future is the global demand for Food Acidulants Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Food Acidulants Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Food Acidulants market is the incresing use of Food Acidulants in Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Food Acidulants market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

