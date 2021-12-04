Electronic Stability Control System Market Emerging Technologies In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Robert Bosch, Johnson Electric, TRW Automotive & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Electronic Stability Control System Market Insights In 2021 : [107 Pages Report] Electronic stability control systems considerably enhance stability and control in vehicles in critical situations. These systems use computer control for individual wheel brakes to help the driver maintain control of the vehicle during extreme movements. This is done by keeping the vehicle headed in the direction the driver is steering even when the vehicle nears or reaches the limits of road traction. ESC is therefore expected to have a substantial positive effect on road safety. Electronic stability control systems have a variety of names, including Dynamic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, StabiliTrak, and Advance Trac.

Geographically, the global electronic stability control system market has been divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America, of all the regions, has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing production of technologically advanced vehicle, and growing investment in R&D in automotive industry, are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Stability Control System Market

The global Electronic Stability Control System market size is projected to reach USD 14480 million by 2027, from USD 11500 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Leading key players of Electronic Stability Control System Market are Robert Bosch, Johnson Electric, TRW Automotive, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei, WABCO Holdings, Murata Manufacturing

Electronic Stability Control System Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electronic Stability Control System market is the incresing use of Electronic Stability Control System in Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electronic Stability Control System market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

