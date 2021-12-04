Dental Wax Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Kerr Corporation, Pyrax Polymars, C.J. Robinson Company & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Dental Wax Market Insights In 2021 : [137 Pages Report] Dental wax is a mixture of different type of waxes with synthetic additives, used in dentistry for casting, sizing and mapping of structures and jaw relations, laboratory work and as lubricants to relieve friction associated with braces and other dental implants. Dental wax is an opaque hydrophobic material, mostly produced from petroleum and vegetable sources, which softens on being pressed or heated. Self-setting dental waxes are used for the purpose of mapping dental structures during the manufacturing of dental caps and custom sized implants. Softer dental waxes are used to relieve discomfort caused by orthodontic implants such as braces, wires, etc.

Increasing use of dental fixtures and treatments, rising awareness of dental diseases, increasing penetration of dentistry in the healthcare setup of many countries, rising use of dental implants drive the growth of the market. Additionally, positive influence of media and fashion industry on rising dental aesthetics demand and increasing awareness adding fuel to the dental waxes market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Dental Wax Market

This report focuses on global and China Dental Wax market.

In 2020, the global Dental Wax market size was USD 8198.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 10070 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027. In China the Dental Wax market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Dental Wax Market are Kerr Corporation, Pyrax Polymars, C.J. Robinson Company, Metrodent, DWS Systems, Bilkim, Carmel Industries, Solstice T&I, Bracon Dental

The opportunities for Dental Wax in recent future is the global demand for Dental Wax Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Dental Wax Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Pattern Wax, Processing Wax, Impression Wax, Healing Wax, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Dental Wax market is the incresing use of Dental Wax in Hospitals, Dentist Clinics, Academic and Research Centers, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Dental Wax market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

