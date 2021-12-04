Carpet and Rugs Market Emerging Technologies In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Mohawk Industries, Taekett, Shaw Industries Group & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Carpet and Rugs Market Insights In 2021 : [130 Pages Report] The carpet and rugs are used for a variety of purposes, including insulating a person’s feet from a cold tile or concrete floor, making a room more comfortable as a place to sit on the floor.

The carpet and rugs market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as its increase in demand from the residential and non-residential sectors and the rise in the renovation activities in both the residential and non-residential infrastructures. In the regions with very cold temperatures, carpets and rugs help in maintaining the temperature of the floor and also in thermal conductivity. The increase in consumer spending also tends to increase the use of carpets and rugs for bringing aesthetic improvements to home and office spaces. The market is further driven by the increase in awareness of use of eco-friendly materials for carpets.

In 2020, the global Carpet and Rugs market size was USD million and it is expected to reach xx USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Carpet and Rugs market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Carpet and Rugs Market are Mohawk Industries, Taekett, Shaw Industries Group, Dixie Group, Home Depot, Tai Ping Carpets International, Interface, Victoria

The opportunities for Carpet and Rugs in recent future is the global demand for Carpet and Rugs Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Carpet and Rugs Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Woven, Tufted, Knotted, Needle-Punched

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Carpet and Rugs market is the incresing use of Carpet and Rugs in Household, Commercial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Carpet and Rugs market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

