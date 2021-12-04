Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Emerging Trends In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Archer Daniels Midland, DowDuPont, Novozymes & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Insights In 2021 : [146 Pages Report] Direct fed microbial (DFM) is a live microbial feed supplement which improves the intestinal microbial balance of the host livestock. The term direct fed microbial is also referred as probiotics. The most commonly used DFM includes yeast, lactic acid bacteria, bacillus, and other bacteria. These bacteria colonize the intestine of an animal in its initial days of life. During normal fermentation, beneficial bacteria produce organic acids such as lactic acid, acetic acid, or butyric acid, which lowers the intestinal pH and prevents growth of potential pathogens. DFM are available in dry and liquid form to feed various livestock population including ruminants, poultry, swine/ pork, aquatic animals, and others.

Direct fed microbial (DFM) are gaining popularity owing to their vital role in improving feed digestibility. Rising awareness for animal health is driving the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for processed animal feed is boosting the growth of DFM market.

Leading key players of Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market are Archer Daniels Midland, DowDuPont, Novozymes, Lallemand, Novus International, Chr. Hansen, Kemin Industries, Cargill, Koninklijke DSM, Bayer

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Bacteria, Yeast, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market is the incresing use of Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) in Cattle, Poultry, Swine/ Pork, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

