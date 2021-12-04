Edible Animal Fat Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Darling Ingredients, Ten Kate Holding, Baker Commodities & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Edible Animal Fat Market Insights In 2021 : [130 Pages Report] Edible animal fats are from animals specifically bred, reared, and slaughtered and are processed for human consumption in accordance with European Food Hygiene Regulations. Premium grade fat is cut from under the skin and from the abdominal cavity. It is purified, filtered and refined to produce high grade oils and fats. The major edible animal fats are tallow, derived from cattle, lard, which is derived from pigs, and poultry oils.

Based on the form, solid edible animal fat is projected to dominate the market as compared to other forms based on high self-life and convenience storage at room temperature. Additionally, liquid and semi-solid forms are projected to have moderate growth rate during the given forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Edible Animal Fat Market

In 2020, the global Edible Animal Fat market size was USD 14550 million and it is expected to reach USD 16350 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2027. In China the Edible Animal Fat market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Edible Animal Fat Market are Darling Ingredients, Ten Kate Holding, Baker Commodities, Saria, Cargill, Colyer Fehr Tallow, York Foods

Edible Animal Fat Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Liquid, Solid, Semi-Solid

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Edible Animal Fat market is the incresing use of Edible Animal Fat in Culinary, Bakery & Confectionery, Savory Snacks, R.T.E Foods/Convenience Foods, Bio-Diesel, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Edible Animal Fat market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

