Functional Beverages Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (The Coca-Cola, Dannon Company, PepsiCo & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Functional Beverages Market Insights In 2021 : [140 Pages Report] Functional beverages are drinks that impart health benefits to consumers. These drinks are fortified with several ingredients with various health advantages. Some of the major ingredients of functional beverages include vitamins & minerals, bacterial strain to promote gut health, herbs, amino acids, and others.

Increasing health consciousness, coupled with high investments in the R&D sector, is supporting the growth of functional beverages market. A wide range of product availability tends to attract consumers’ attention towards the offerings, thereby, facilitating its sale. Additionally, product promotions and celebrity endorsement also play a role in increasing the sales of the product. Escalating fitness trend among consumers is also encouraging new players to enter the market and generate high revenues.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Functional Beverages Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Functional Beverages market.

In 2020, the global Functional Beverages market size was USD 114690 million and it is expected to reach USD 161030 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Functional Beverages market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Functional Beverages Market are The Coca-Cola, Dannon Company, PepsiCo, Hain Celestial Group, Fuze Beverage, Kraft Foods Group, General Mills, Campbell Soup Company, Ocean Spray, Red Bull

The opportunities for Functional Beverages in recent future is the global demand for Functional Beverages Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18806393

Functional Beverages Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Herbal & Fruit Tea

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Functional Beverages market is the incresing use of Functional Beverages in Supermarket, Department Stores, Grocery, Online Retailers and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Functional Beverages market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18806393

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Frozen Bread Market In 2021

Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market In 2021