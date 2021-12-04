Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Bharat Biotech, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Insights In 2021 : [128 Pages Report] Rotavirus vaccine is used to protect against rotavirus infections which cause severe diarrhoea among young children. Symptoms of rotavirus infection include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain which can result in disease.

Rotavirus vaccine is administered by mouth and requires two or three doses starting around six weeks of age. The vaccine first became available in the United States in 2006.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market

This report focuses on global and United States Human Rotavirus Vaccine market.

In 2020, the global Human Rotavirus Vaccine market size was USD 6753.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 10360 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027. In United States the Human Rotavirus Vaccine market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market are Bharat Biotech, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline

More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Rotarix, RotaTeq, Rotavac, Rotavin-M1, Lanzhou lamb, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Human Rotavirus Vaccine market is the incresing use of Human Rotavirus Vaccine in Hospitals & Clinics, Academic And Research, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Human Rotavirus Vaccine market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

