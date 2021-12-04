Ice-Cream Market Outlook 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Blue Bell Creameries, Nestlé, Unilever & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Ice-Cream Market Insights In 2021 : [130 Pages Report] Ice-cream is a frozen-food, sweet in flavor and is consumed as a dessert all over the globe. Ice-cream comes in variety of flavors in which fruits, nuts and other ingredients can be added to enhance the nutritional value and organoleptic property of the product. It is stored in the freezing- temperature and contains mild preservatives. Ice-cream is considered as a dairy product as milk remains the key ingredient of the product. In today’s scenario, ice-cream as a specialty diet is becoming popular amongst the consumers.

Improving economic conditions, population growth of various countries of the regions is the major driver for the growth of ice-cream market. The increased demand for frozen desserts in the developed countries is supporting the sale of ice-creams in those regions. The developing technologies have helped in enhancing and innovating new flavors in the ice-creams which has also helped in fueling up the market share of the product. Overall, the popularity of ice-cream is raising based on the above factors.

In 2020, the global Ice-Cream market size was USD 66580 million and it is expected to reach USD 90160 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027. In United States the Ice-Cream market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Ice-Cream Market are Blue Bell Creameries, Nestlé, Unilever, General Mills, Mars, Amul, Lotte Confectionery, Amy’s Ice Creams

The opportunities for Ice-Cream in recent future is the global demand for Ice-Cream Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Ice-Cream Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Sticks, Buckets, Sundae, Cones, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Ice-Cream market is the incresing use of Ice-Cream in Hypermarket and Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Retailers, Specialty Stores, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Ice-Cream market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

