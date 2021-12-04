Automated Teller Machine Market Analysis In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (NCR, Diebold, Wincor Nixdorf International & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Automated Teller Machine Market Insights In 2021 : [152 Pages Report] An automated teller machine, or an ATM, is a cash vending machine that is operated by financial institutions and allows customers to perform financial transactions without the need for a human cashier. With financial institutions encouraging the customers not to access the banks for any transactions, the demand for off-site banking implementation has increased. ATM is one part of the off-site banking trend and is anticipated to gain widespread traction owing to the integration of mobile banking and marketing with self-service channels.

In this industry research study, the analysts have estimated factors such as the increasing deployment of ATMs in off-site terminals to aid in the growth of this market during the predicted period. Moreover, the deployment of new off-site ATMs in the rural and semi-urban sites will help in reducing the cost associated with the migrating transaction from the tellers. Also, with the deployment of more ATMs, the number of customers is expected to increase significantly, which will boost ATM use. Furthermore, an increasing number of ATMs are deployed in busy locations that include petrol pumps, retail malls, and high traffic areas.

Leading key players of Automated Teller Machine Market are NCR, Diebold, Wincor Nixdorf International, GRG Banking Equipment, Hitachi Payment Services, Synkey Group, Perto, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, SPL Group, Hantle, Royal Bank Technology, KingTeller, Eastcom

The opportunities for Automated Teller Machine in recent future is the global demand for Automated Teller Machine Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Automated Teller Machine Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Cash Dispenser, Automated Deposit Terminal

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automated Teller Machine market is the incresing use of Automated Teller Machine in Banking, Retail, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automated Teller Machine market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

